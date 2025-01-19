Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.43. 29,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 25,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Converge Technology Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

