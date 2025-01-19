COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,484 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,274,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,948,000 after buying an additional 1,293,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 35.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,689,000 after acquiring an additional 710,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 404.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 635,705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 315.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 431,173 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 876,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,580,000 after purchasing an additional 367,969 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on CDP shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.99.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.72%.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

