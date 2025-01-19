Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,470,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 14,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,073,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2,598.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter worth $107,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

CLM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,231. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.1224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.92%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

