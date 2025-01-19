Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 73609414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £545,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About Coro Energy

A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.

