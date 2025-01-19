Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.9% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,675 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $943.19 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $675.96 and a 12 month high of $1,008.25. The company has a market capitalization of $418.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $949.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $901.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total value of $1,266,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,232. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,019.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

