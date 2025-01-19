Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) vs. Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) and Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Dragon Resource Companies has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coterra Energy and Black Dragon Resource Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $5.91 billion 3.68 $1.63 billion $1.66 17.78 Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Black Dragon Resource Companies.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Coterra Energy and Black Dragon Resource Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 0 2 16 1 2.95 Black Dragon Resource Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $32.76, suggesting a potential upside of 11.02%. Given Coterra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Black Dragon Resource Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Black Dragon Resource Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 21.91% 9.38% 5.95% Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Black Dragon Resource Companies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. It also operates natural gas and saltwater gathering and disposal systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. Coterra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Black Dragon Resource Companies

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies or non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc. and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. in December 2004. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ProTek Capital, Inc.

