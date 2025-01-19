Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and traded as low as $2.18. Creative Medical Technology shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 8,355 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

