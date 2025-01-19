Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,300 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 490,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 486,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,667 shares in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 453,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,529. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

