Critical Review: Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) versus Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emeren Group and Infineon Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emeren Group $104.67 million 1.00 -$3.19 million ($0.13) -15.65 Infineon Technologies $16.22 billion N/A $1.41 billion $1.05 33.40

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Emeren Group. Emeren Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Emeren Group has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Emeren Group and Infineon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emeren Group 3 0 2 0 1.80 Infineon Technologies 0 0 0 3 4.00

Emeren Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 114.99%. Given Emeren Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Emeren Group and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emeren Group -7.14% -2.05% -1.55% Infineon Technologies 8.64% 14.27% 8.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Emeren Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Emeren Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Emeren Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland, Italy, and Hungary. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company’s Green Industrial Power segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, and driver ICs; SiC diodes, MOSFETs, and modules; and IGBT modules for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers chips for gas and pressure sensors, and MEMS microphones; 3D ToF sensors; control ICs; discrete low-, mid-, and high-voltage power MOSFET; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; SiC diode and MOSFETs; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, IoT, LED and conventional lighting systems, microinverter, mobile devices, power management, and special applications. The company’s Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, IoT, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Neubiberg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.