Cronos Group (CVE:MJN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cronos Group Inc (CVE:MJN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.15 and traded as low as C$11.90. Cronos Group shares last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 1,388,975 shares.
Cronos Group Stock Down 1.9 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.15.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc, formerly PharmaCan Capital Corp, is a Canada-based cannabis company. The Company operates two Licensed Producers (LPs) regulated within Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the ACMPR) and holds a portfolio of investments in other Licensed Producers and ACMPR applicants.
