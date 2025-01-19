CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,900 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 698,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 619.1 days.
CTP Stock Performance
Shares of CTP stock remained flat at C$14.99 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900. CTP has a 12 month low of C$14.99 and a 12 month high of C$14.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.99.
CTP Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CTP
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.