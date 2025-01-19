CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,900 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 698,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 619.1 days.

Shares of CTP stock remained flat at C$14.99 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900. CTP has a 12 month low of C$14.99 and a 12 month high of C$14.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.99.

CTP N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. It offers industrial properties for various applications, such as warehousing, manufacturing, research and development, and bespoke property applications.

