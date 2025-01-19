CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Reports Strong Financial Results for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024; Issues 2025 Guidance**

CVRx, Inc., a pioneer medical device company focusing on neuromodulation therapy, disclosed its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, along with its 2025 business outlook. The company reported notable growth in revenue and highlighted strategic achievements in their recent press release.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, CVRx anticipates total revenue between approximately $15.2 million to $15.3 million, a remarkable 35% surge from the same period in 2023, which saw revenue of $11.3 million. The revenue stream is expected to consist of $14.2 million to $14.3 million from the U.S. market and $1.0 million from European operations.

In the full fiscal year 2024, total revenue is projected to be within the range of about $51.1 million to $51.2 million, exhibiting a substantial 30% rise from the previous year. The revenue composition for 2024 is calculated to be approximately $47.0 to $47.1 million from the U.S. market and $4.1 million from European operations. CVRx’s financial standing as of December 31, 2024, includes $105.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

In terms of business expansion, CVRx outlined that by the end of 2024, they had a total of 223 active implanting centers in the U.S., a growth from 208 centers in September 2024. Moreover, the company expanded their U.S. sales territories by three, bringing the total to 48 during the fourth quarter of 2024. CVRx also issued 869,059 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $12.8 million over the same quarter through its at-the-market offering.

Looking into the future, CVRx provided its financial guidance for 2025, expecting:

– Total revenue between $63.0 million and $65.0 million.

– Gross margin ranging from 83% to 84%.

– Operating expenses estimated between $100.0 million and $104.0 million.

For the first quarter of 2025, the company forecasts total revenue between $14.5 million and $15.0 million. Additionally, CVRx is set to participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and present its progress on January 15, 2025, at 2:15 pm PT.

The aforementioned financial results for Q4 and full year 2024 are preliminary, unaudited figures and represent the most recent data known to CVRx. The actual results may vary due to final adjustments and financial closing procedures. A comprehensive report for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 is expected in early February 2025.

