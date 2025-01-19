D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.20.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $133.02 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,351,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,106,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.