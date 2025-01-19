Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $1,125,021.92 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,125,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 427,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,796,804.20. This trade represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 16th, Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,228,959.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $138.40 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $170.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.14, a PEG ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 66.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Datadog from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

