Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $1,125,021.92 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,125,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 427,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,796,804.20. This trade represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shardul Shah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,228,959.00.
Datadog Price Performance
Shares of DDOG opened at $138.40 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $170.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.14, a PEG ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Datadog from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
Read More
