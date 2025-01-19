Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $442.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,518,000 after purchasing an additional 988,380 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 53,338.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,602,000 after purchasing an additional 852,885 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 46,892.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 770,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 157.5% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 884,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,019,000 after purchasing an additional 540,874 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of DE opened at $456.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $431.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $469.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.57 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

