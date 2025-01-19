Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $442.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,518,000 after purchasing an additional 988,380 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 53,338.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,602,000 after purchasing an additional 852,885 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 46,892.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 770,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 157.5% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 884,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,019,000 after purchasing an additional 540,874 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $456.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $431.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $469.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

