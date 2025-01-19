Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QQQT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,279. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

