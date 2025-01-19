Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Get Denny's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DENN

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.46 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 48.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. Denny’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 14.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 155,100 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

