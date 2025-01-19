Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,620 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 2.2% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $31,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 447.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

