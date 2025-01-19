Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 971,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,600,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Direct Digital Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 6.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

