Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.67. Approximately 3,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.