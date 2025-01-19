Dominique Trempont Sells 4,250 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 258,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,640. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dominique Trempont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $29,665.00.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ONTF opened at $6.42 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of ON24

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 151.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 45.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

