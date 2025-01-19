Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and traded as low as $17.50. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 2,518 shares.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

