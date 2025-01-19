Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Short Interest Update

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 142,100 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $13.50 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.66.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Dragonfly Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
