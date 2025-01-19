E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1,389.74 and traded as high as C$1,395.00. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$1,395.00, with a volume of 356 shares traded.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1,389.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,310.85.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

E-L Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $3.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corp Ltd operates as an investment and insurance holding company. The firm organizes itself into two segments namely E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The Empire Life operating segment underwrites life and health insurance policies and provides segregated funds, mutual funds, and annuity products whereas, the E-L Corporate segment operations include the oversight of investments in global equities held through holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and other private companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.