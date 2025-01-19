EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.6 days.
EDP Renováveis Price Performance
Shares of EDRVF remained flat at $9.67 during midday trading on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.
