eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $10.25. eHealth shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 276,563 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 104.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 131,772 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in eHealth by 258.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 76,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 55,484 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in eHealth by 3,996.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

