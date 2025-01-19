Ekso Bionics Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2024 Revenue

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) recently disclosed its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, showing a positive trend for the company. The firm indicated that total revenue for the last quarter of 2024 is expected to fall within the range of $5.0 million to $5.1 million. This marks a significant increase from the $4.8 million revenue reported for the same quarter in 2023.

In addition to the revenue figures, the company stated that it held an estimated cash amount of $6.5 million as of December 31, 2024, down from $8.6 million reported at the end of December 31, 2023. Moreover, Ekso Bionics used approximately $1.5 million of net cash in operations for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.6 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

It’s essential to note that these financial results are preliminary and based on unaudited analyses of the quarter ending December 31, 2024. Independent auditors have not yet reviewed these numbers. As the financial statement reporting process for the last quarter of 2024 is still ongoing, there may be adjustments required which could impact these estimates significantly.

Forward-looking statements included in this report emphasize that these projections are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors beyond the company’s control may influence the accuracy of these predictions or lead to actual results differing from expected outcomes. These facets are detailed in Ekso Bionics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company’s press release and detailed financial results are attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 13, 2025. The firm’s Chief Financial Officer, Jerome Wong, signed and submitted the report on behalf of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. As of the report’s release date, the company did not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, unless required by law.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Ekso Bionics’s 8K filing here.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

