Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

EPWDF stock remained flat at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. Electric Power Development has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

