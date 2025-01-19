Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Electric Power Development Stock Performance
EPWDF stock remained flat at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. Electric Power Development has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.49.
Electric Power Development Company Profile
