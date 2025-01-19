Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,759,000 after acquiring an additional 129,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,814,000 after purchasing an additional 85,770 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,609,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,814,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,461,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,024,000 after buying an additional 286,905 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,791,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,641,000 after acquiring an additional 190,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.53.

Elevance Health stock opened at $384.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

