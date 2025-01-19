Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV)

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 293.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 39,531 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 92,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GLOV opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

