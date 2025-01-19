ENB Financial Corp Declares First Quarter Cash Dividend

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS: ENBP) announced on January 15, 2025, the declaration of a cash dividend for the first quarter. The dividend amount declared is $0.18 per share, showing an increase of $0.01, or 5.9%, from the first quarter dividend paid in 2024. This dividend maintains the same payment as the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend is set to be paid to shareholders on March 14, 2025, with the record date for shareholders established as February 14, 2025.

Get alerts:

The press release issued on January 15, 2025, regarding the first quarter dividend has been attached as Exhibit 99 to the current report filed by ENB Financial Corp. Shareholders of ENB Financial Corp will receive $0.18 for each share of common stock owned as of the specified record date.

ENB Financial Corp, headquartered in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, operates as a bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ephrata National Bank. The bank has a presence through thirteen full-service locations in Lancaster County, southeastern Lebanon County, and southern Berks County. The bank has been providing services to the community since 1881.

Forward-looking statements may be contained in this news release, with potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could lead to material differences between actual and future results of ENB Financial Corp. These statements are based on current expectations and projections and may involve factors such as changes in economic conditions that are hard to predict. The corporation is not obligated to publicly update any forward-looking statements related to its future operations.

The Shareholder announcement and more information about ENB Financial Corp can be found on the company’s website at www.enbfc.com.

This news is provided in compliance with the disclosure requirements set forth in the securities regulations.

Please direct any inquiries to Rachel G. Bitner, Treasurer of ENB Financial Corp, at 717-733-4181.

-END-

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ENB Financial’s 8K filing here.

ENB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories