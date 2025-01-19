Enfusion Enters Agreement to be Acquired by Clearwater Analytics: A Detailed Insight into the Merger

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) recently filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), announcing its entry into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. The merger agreement involves the acquisition of Enfusion by Clearwater Analytics, a leader in software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for the investment management and hedge fund industry.

Get alerts:

The Agreement and Plan of Merger detail the terms set forth, including the comprehensive approach towards integration and the implications for shareholders of both companies. The merger agreement encompasses a multi-step process, where Enfusion will be merged with various entities under Clearwater Analytics, ultimately resulting in Enfusion becoming an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Clearwater Analytics.

Upon the completion of the merger, Enfusion shareholders are poised to receive a compensation package amounting to $11.25 per share, composed of a mix of cash and stock considerations. This represents a 13% premium over the closing price of Enfusion stock on January 10, 2025. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.5 billion, with Clearwater Analytics set to pay part of the consideration in cash and part in newly issued shares.

The merger is anticipated to provide strategic advantages for both companies, including accelerated growth prospects, enhanced client offerings through the integration of Enfusion’s front-office capabilities with Clearwater’s back-end solutions, and the potential to expand into new markets and industry segments.

Key aspects of the merger agreement include the establishment of a special committee by Enfusion’s Board of Directors to oversee the transaction, the approval of the merger by independent members of the Board, and the alignment of major shareholders behind the acquisition. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions and is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2025.

Enfusion’s management provided preliminary financial metrics indicating robust performance for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, showcasing revenue growth and recurring revenue estimates. Enfusion and Clearwater Analytics are committed to providing additional information to shareholders and investors regarding the evolution of the merger and its anticipated effects as the process unfolds.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the formal documentation related to the merger, which will be filed with the SEC, to gain a comprehensive understanding of the transaction and its implications for the future operations and strategic direction of both Enfusion and Clearwater Analytics.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Enfusion’s 8K filing here.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Articles