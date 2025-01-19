EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,800 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 564,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM opened at $228.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.59.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.84.

Insider Activity

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $119,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,604. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,222 shares of company stock worth $2,089,878 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.