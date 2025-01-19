EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.21 and last traded at $126.10, with a volume of 145419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ESLOY
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Up 2.2 %
About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.