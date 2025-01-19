EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.21 and last traded at $126.10, with a volume of 145419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Up 2.2 %

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.14.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

