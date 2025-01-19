ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 884.13 ($10.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,030.60 ($12.54). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation shares last traded at GBX 1,021.80 ($12.43), with a volume of 2,583 shares.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 942.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 884.28.

