Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at UBS Group

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Evolent Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of EVH opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Evolent Health by 138.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5,365.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 2,471.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

