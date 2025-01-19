Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.00. Evotec shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 48,150 shares.

Evotec Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

