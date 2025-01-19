Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (EXCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on February 7th

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Exchange Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Exchange Bankshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EXCH remained flat at $47.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. Exchange Bankshares has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Get Exchange Bankshares alerts:

Exchange Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Exchange Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Exchange Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in Georgia. It offers checking and savings accounts; and mortgage, real estate, consumer, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also provides cash management, internet and mobile banking, travel club, bill payment, and merchant services, as well as credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.