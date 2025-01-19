Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (EXCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on February 7th

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Exchange Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Exchange Bankshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EXCH remained flat at $47.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. Exchange Bankshares has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $48.00.
Exchange Bankshares Company Profile
