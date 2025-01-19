Extendicare Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 17th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0279 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.
Extendicare Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of EXETF stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.
Extendicare Company Profile
