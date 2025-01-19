Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $493.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

