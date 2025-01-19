EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.63.
A number of analysts have issued reports on EYPT shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
View Our Latest Research Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $30.99.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.