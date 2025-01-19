Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1,964.16 and traded as high as C$1,988.00. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at C$1,973.32, with a volume of 62,843 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1,970.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,748.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 39 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,819.21, for a total value of C$70,949.19. Also, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total transaction of C$121,008.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,067,724. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

