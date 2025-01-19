Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Faraday Copper Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPKF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032. Faraday Copper has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.
About Faraday Copper
