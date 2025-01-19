FF Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. FF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.33.

TSLA opened at $426.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.09. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

