Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,029,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,964 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $46,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

