Financial Advisors LLC Has $57.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $57,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $117.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

