Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 887 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,020.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.96.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,113,308.50. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,898.55. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 456,234 shares of company stock worth $42,130,461. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

