Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 595,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $112.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.85. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $84.46 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

