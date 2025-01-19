Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 106.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 821,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,136 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 459.5% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.71 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

