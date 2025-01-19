Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

